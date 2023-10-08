Miller (knee) is expected to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars but operate on a snap count, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Miller, who came off the reserve/PUP list Saturday and is officially listed as questionable for Week 5, is expected to make his season debut in London on Sunday. His status will be made official roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. Even if the 34-year-old is only able to suit up for third downs and obvious pass-rush plays, as Rapoport reports, he could be an impact player for Buffalo.