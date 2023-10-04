Miller (knee) is expected to make his season debut against the Jaguars on Sunday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Miller tore his ACL last November and hasn't played since but is trending towards making his return to the field Sunday. The 2011 first-round pick logged 21 tackles (18 solo) including eight sacks in 11 games last year and will look to help bolster a Buffalo defense that has already looked impressive through four games. If Miller ends up being good to go, the team will first have to activate him from the PUP list in order for him to be eligible to play.