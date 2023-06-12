Miller (knee) believes that he'll avoid the Physically Unable to Perform list when training camp starts in July, Ryan O'Halloran of BuffaloNews.com reports.

Miller suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving against the Lions, but he appears to be nearing the end of his recovery as the 2023 season approaches. The linebacker said Monday that he has "good information from his doctor and his knee is all healed up". Regardless of how much he's able to participate at training camp next month, it seems likely that the 34-year-old will avoid the PUP list to open the year, allowing him to return prior to Week 6, potentially even Week 1 versus the Jets.