Miller (knee) expects to be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2023 campaign, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.

Miller suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving against the Lions and he has been going through the slow recovery process since. The 34-year-old said that he "feels great" and he feels like he'll be "ready to go for the start of the season", though he did say that if it wasn't Week 1, he'd be back by Week 6. If he is required to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to open the year, that's where Week 6 comes into play, which would be the earliest he could return in that scenario. Over 11 contests in his first season with the Bills in 2022, Miller recorded 21 total tackles, including eight sacks, while also deflecting two passes and forcing a fumble.