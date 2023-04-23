Miller, who suffered a torn ACL in November, has been participating in voluntary workouts with his teammates this week, Grace Heidinger of the Bills' official site reports. Said the veteran, "Sitting here at month four, I feel great. I haven't started doing football stuff and rip moves and all that stuff, but I feel great, and I feel positive that I'll be ready to go early in the season for sure."

Miller's words indicate he may be no sure thing for Week 1. The Bills followed a similar path last season with Tre'Davious White, who started the season on the PUP list and didn't return until November, oddly enough it was the very game Miller suffered his own injury. Whenever he does return, Miller will certainly bolster the team's pass rush -- at 33 years of age he posted 8.0 sacks in just 11 games last season. We'll see if he shows signs during training camp of being able to return close to Week 1, though a PUP designation looms as a possibility.