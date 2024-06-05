Miller has been participating in OTAs without a knee brace, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. "That's something I could not do last year," Miller said following Tuesday's practice.

Miller, now 35, hasn't played more than 12 regular-season games since 2019, as he's battled serious knee/ankel issues, among other things, in the final chapters of his Hall of Fame career. While Miller's days of double-digit sack totals are likely gone, he still has the ability to provide a major boost to Buffalo's pass rush, even with limited action.