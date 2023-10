Miller (knee) will travel with the Bills to London ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Miller remains on the reserve/PUP list, but he returned to practice this week, and his two limited sessions thus far "gave him no issues," according to Rapoport. It gives Miller a shot to play Sunday. He's yet to officially be activated from reserve/PUP.