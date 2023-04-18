Miller (knee) said Tuesday that he feels great and is confident he'll be ready "early in the season," but he hasn't started doing any football activities yet, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Miller tore his right ACL in Week 12 last season, marking the second time he's suffered the injury during his NFL career. The veteran pass rusher told reporters that he's not stressing about the injury as much as he did in 2013, so it appears his previous experience is proving beneficial. Despite positive updates, Miller still has plenty of hurdles to clear before he's ready for game action, so at this point, it's safe to presume he'll miss at least the first few weeks of the 2023 regular season. However, when Miller is cleared, he figures to lead Buffalo's pass rush once again after recording eight sacks in his first 11 games as a Bill last year.