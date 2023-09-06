Miller (knee) said Wednesday that he's unsure if he'll be ready to play Week 5, when he's first eligible for activation from the PUP list, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Miller received full medical clearance before being placed on the PUP list last week, though the veteran edge rusher acknowledged that gaining clearance was just one piece of the puzzle in terms of returning to game action. The three-time All-Pro has reportedly been recovering well from an ACL tear of his right knee that he sustained last Thanksgiving Day, but until he's back practicing with the team, the Bills may not be able to pinpoint a clear target date for him to make his 2023 debut.