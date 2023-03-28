Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Miller, who suffered an ACL injury in Week 12 last season, is on schedule with his recovery, Grace Heidinger of the Bills' official site reports.

Said McDermott, "And then you talk about the piece that he's working on, which is getting healthy to play and play well on the field. That's a whole other piece and to this point, it sounds like he's on schedule." Miller had 8.0 sacks in just 11 games last season -- not bad at all for a 33-year-old (now 34) -- so the Bills are certainly looking forward to having him back to lead the pass rush once again in what will be his second campaign with the team.