Miller (knee) didn't suffer an ACL tear during Thursday's win over the Lions but is out indefinitely and requires further tests Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though Miller avoided the dreaded ACL tear, he sustained other damage to his knee which could still put him in danger of missing multiple weeks or even the rest of the season. Initial reports appeared to indicate Miller suffered a knee sprain, though the results of his MRI on Friday should provide clearer information. Any missed time by the star edge rusher will be a blow to Buffalo's defense, especially as the team prepares for an upcoming slate of divisional matchups against the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins.