Miller (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Miller remains on the PUP list, but he traveled with the team to London and logged a trio of limited practices. In order to play Sunday, Miller will first have to be activated from the PUP list, but Buffalo's 21-day window to place Miller back on the active roster was opened Wednesday. If Miller suits up, it will be his first appearance since the 34-year-old pass rusher tore his ACL in Week 12 of last season. Per Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News, Miller said he's 94.5 percent sure that he'll play Sunday.