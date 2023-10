Miller (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.

The Bills haven't officially cleared Miller's injury status, but it would be surprising to see the team activate the veteran and yet not have him play. With Shaq Lawson (toe) a late addition to the injury report, Miller could wind up seeing a few more pass-rush snaps than initially expected. The 34-year-old has not played since tearing his ACL in Week 12 of last season.