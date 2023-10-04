Miller (knee) will practice Wednesday, according to head coach Sean McDermott, suggesting he has been designated to return from the active/PUP list.

Miller will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before officially joining the active roster. The 34-year-old stated Tuesday on his podcast that there was a 90 percent chance he'd be playing Sunday against the Jaguars, although McDermott has stated the team will take it one day at a time. Considering Miller has not played since last November when he suffered a torn Achilles on Thanksgiving, he's likely more questionable than probable for the team's game against Jacksonville in London.