Miller (knee) said Wednesday that his knee was cleared ahead of Buffalo's decision to leave him on the PUP list and that he isn't sure if he'll be back for Week 5 when he's eligible to be activated, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Miller also acknowledged that gaining medical clearance was just one piece of the puzzle in terms of returning to game action. The three-time All-Pro edge rusher has reportedly been recovering well from an ACL tear he sustained during a 2022 Thanksgiving game, so news he's not sure he'd be ready to go by October 2023 comes as a bit of a surprise.