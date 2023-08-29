Miller (knee) will begin the campaign on the PUP list, which means he has to miss the first four games of the season, Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.

You can bet the Bills were hoping to have their lethal pass rusher back for a tough Week 1 matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, but Miller is at the stage of his career where he must be handled with care, and the Bills will play the long game this season. He's been thought to be progressing well from a torn ACL suffered in a Thanksgiving game last season, so him being ready to go come Week 5 is not out of the question.