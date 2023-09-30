Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Miller (knee) is expected to return to practice starting Monday.

Miller opened the 2023 season on the reserve/PUP list which forced him to miss the first four games of the year. Schefter notes that when Miller returns to practice, the Bills will have three weeks to decide whether to activate the eight-time Pro Bowler to the active roster. Miller has been out of action since Thanksgiving Day last year when he tore his ACL. It's unclear when Miller will be back on the playing field, but his upcoming participation in practice is an encouraging step for the No. 2 pic of the 2011 NFL Draft.