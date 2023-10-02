Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday that Miller (knee) will resume practicing this week, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Buffalo will hold its first official Week 5 practice Wednesday, when Miller will likely be designated for return from injured reserve. The transaction will open up a 21-day window wherein Miller will be evaluated for a return to the 53-man roster, and depending on how he fares in practice this week, he could be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. In his first season with Buffalo in 2022, the veteran edge rusher accrued 21 tackles, eight sacks and a forced fumble in 11 games before tearing the ACL in his right knee in a Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions.