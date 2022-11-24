Miller won't return to Thursday's game at Detroit due to a knee injury.
Miller got twisted up on a play in the middle of the second quarter, staying on one knee on the turf for some time before walking off the field slowly. After a lengthy visit to the sideline tent, he was carted to the locker room, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. Ruled out shortly thereafter, Miller likely will undergo a battery of tests to figure out the extent of the issue. The Bills already were down Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle), leaving just Carlos Basham, Shaq Lawson and Mike Love as the team's available edge rushers.