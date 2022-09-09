Miller recorded four solo tackles and two sacks during Thursday's 31-10 win over the Rams.

Miller, who's fresh off winning the Super Bowl with the Rams, dominated his former team with a pair of sacks. His first sack came on the Rams' opening offensive drive and his second came in the middle of the third quarter, but both put Los Angeles in difficult third-and-long situations that ended in punts. Miller has only appeared in 15 regular-season games over the last two seasons, but when healthy, the veteran is still among the league's top pass rushers.