Bills' Vontae Davis: Past groin injury
Davis said this week he has no limitations in his recovery from groin surgery ahead of voluntary offseason workouts later this month, Nick Veronica of The Buffalo News reports. "Everything is good, man," Davis said. "I'm making tremendous strides, tremendous progress. I'm on schedule to go, we're going into OTAs next week. There's no limitation, I'm able to do everything."
Davis, one of Buffalo's bigger offseason signings, is expected to start at cornerback across from Tre'Davious White.
