Davis retired at halftime during Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Davis reportedly pulled himself out of Sunday's game after halftime, and the veteran cornerback's retirement seems to have come as a surprise to Buffalo. "He communicated to us that he was done," coach Sean McDermott said. The reason for Davis' abrupt retirement remains undisclosed, but expect an update about the 30-year-old veteran in the coming days.

