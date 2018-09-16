Bills' Vontae Davis: Retires midway through Week 2 loss
Davis didn't join the Bills on the field for the second half of Sunday's loss to the Chargers after apparently revealing his intention to retire from professional football, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
In a surprising decision, Davis reportedly told teammates and the coaching staff in the locker room during the intermission that he had no desire to continue his 10-year career, resulting in the Bills finishing the contest with only three healthy cornerbacks. Davis currently remains on the 53-man roster, but it's expected that he'll either be released or formally file for retirement in the coming days to open up a spot for the Bills to add another player. If this is indeed the end for Davis, he'll walk away from the NFL with 22 career interceptions over 121 games with Miami, Indianapolis and Buffalo.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...