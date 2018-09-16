Davis didn't join the Bills on the field for the second half of Sunday's loss to the Chargers after apparently revealing his intention to retire from professional football, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

In a surprising decision, Davis reportedly told teammates and the coaching staff in the locker room during the intermission that he had no desire to continue his 10-year career, resulting in the Bills finishing the contest with only three healthy cornerbacks. Davis currently remains on the 53-man roster, but it's expected that he'll either be released or formally file for retirement in the coming days to open up a spot for the Bills to add another player. If this is indeed the end for Davis, he'll walk away from the NFL with 22 career interceptions over 121 games with Miami, Indianapolis and Buffalo.