Bills' Vontae Davis: Signing with Buffalo
The Bills signed Davis to a one-year contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coming off a pair of injury-derailed seasons, Davis is now recovered from season-ending surgery to repair a core injury and represents a quality signing for an up-and-coming Bills secondary that already features 2017 second-team All-Pro safety Micah Hyde along with Pro Football Focus' second-highest-graded cornerback, Tre'Davious White. However, even though he should immediately slide into the starting lineup, Davis has historically struggled to post enough tackles to belong in the top tiers of fantasy defensive backs.
