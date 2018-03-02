Bills' Vontae Davis: Still dealing with groin injury
Davis is still recovering from his groin injury despite being medically cleared, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Davis battled through injury for much of last season, which eventually lead to his release by the Colts midway through the year. He received full medical clearance a few weeks ago but isn't quite back to 100 percent yet. It isn't expected that he'll be limited much, if at all, when the Bills' offseason program begins.
