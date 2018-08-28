Bills' Vontae Davis: Still fighting for starting spot
Davis, acquired by the Bills in free agency this offseason, has yet to cement a starting role and is being pushed by Phillip Gaines, Mitchell Courtney of the Bills' official site reports.
Davis had been the presumed starter since his signing, but he hasn't been as natural a fit to the team's defense as perhaps the team originally expected, and he looked silly at times during Sunday's preseason loss to the Bengals. The veteran still has a lot to offer and the hunch remains he'll win the starting job across from Tre'Davious White, but he has clearly has more to prove to the coaching staff with only one more preseason game remaining.
