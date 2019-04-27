The Bills selected Joseph in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 147th overall.

Joseph (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) is an undersized and raw linebacker prospect, but one who's shown interesting upside indicators to this point. A hamstring injury pretty much wrecked his pre-draft process, resulting in him posting pro day numbers that just don't really match his profile (28-inch vertical, 106-inch broad jump, 12.39 agility score), so there's unfortunately no hard data on his athleticism, though it generally appears a plus. Joseph is otherwise interesting because he earned a leading role on a strong Florida defense at a young age -- he only turned 21 in December but finished last year with 93 tackles (nine for loss) and four sacks. He won't be rushed onto the field given Buffalo's already strong linebacker rotation of Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, and Lorenzo Alexander.