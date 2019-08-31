The Bills placed Joseph on injured reserve Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Joseph's season has come to a premature end. It is unclear what injury the Bills' fifth-round pick is dealing with, but he will now spend the season recovering unless both he and the team come to terms on an injury settlement. He was looking to earn a role providing depth at strongside linebacker prior to the injury.

