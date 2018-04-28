Bills' Wyatt Teller: Headed to Buffalo

The Bills selected Teller in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 166th overall.

Teller is a converted defensive lineman who moved to offensive guard to begin his career at Virginia. There, Teller developed into a key cog along the Hokies' offensive line and was ultimately named first-team all-ACC by coaches after starting all 13 games in 2017. He'll provide the Bills with solid depth at first with the chance to develop into something more down the road.