Johnson has signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent.

Johnson spent six seasons at Ohio State due to a redshirt year and the 2020 COVID-19 additional season that was granted to all athletes. He spent his final season behind several talented receivers, which led to him recording just 178 yards receiving on 13 receptions. While he figures to have an uphill battle, as he is one of 13 wide receivers currently on Buffalo's roster, the rookie will compete for either a depth receiving role with the team or a spot on the practice squad.