site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-xavier-rhodes-sitting-out-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Xavier Rhodes: Sitting out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 11, 2022
at
11:51 am ET
•
1 min read
Rhodes (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Jets.
Rhodes played 86 percent of the team's defensive snaps Week 13 against the Patriots, while Kaiir Elam sat as a healthy scratch. Now their roles will reverse Sunday, as Elam is active and Rhodes will sit.
More News
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/02/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/30/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/28/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 11 min read