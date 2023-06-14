The Bills placed Davidson on injured reserve Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, ending his 2023 campaign, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davidson, a 2021 fifth-round pick by Minnesota, spent the 2022 campaign on the Bills' practice squad and then signed a futures deal with Buffalo in January. However, he'll either miss the entire 2023 campaign or will have to come to an injury settlement with the Bills after apparently suffering an injury at some point during the team's offseason program. Davidson has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.