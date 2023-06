The Bills placed Davidson on injured reserve Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, ending his 2023 campaign, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davidson, a 2021 fifth-round pick by Minnesota, spent the 2022 campaign on the Bills' practice squad and then signed a futures deal with Buffalo in January. However, he'll now miss the entire 2023 campaign after apparently suffering an injury at some point during the Bills' offseason program. Davidson has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.