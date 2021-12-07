Moss is active for Monday's game against the Patriots.
Moss was a healthy scratch in the Bills' last game on Thanksgiving at New Orleans, yielding RB reps to Devin Singletary and Matt Breida. It's unclear how offensive coordinator Brian Daboll intends to reincorporate Moss into the lineup, but he may be available due to the need for a consistent ground game due to the windy and snowy conditions in Buffalo on Monday. On the season, Moss has averaged 3.5 yards on his 75 carries, reeled in 18 of 26 targets for 166 yards and scored five total TDs in nine appearances.