Moss who missed last week's game against the Rams due to a toe injury, is initially listed as a full practice participant Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Starting the new week at a full(ish) level obviously puts Moss's status for this week's game in Las Vegas in the likely category, though we'll get more details as the week progresses. The promising rookie caught a TD pass in his debut game, but otherwise has been bottled up as a rusher with a 17-48-0 line.