Bills' Zack Moss: Buffalo selects in third round

The Bills selected Moss in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 86th overall.

Moss (5-foot-9, 223) is a densely-built runner with a three-down skill set out of Utah, where he posted some of the more impressive collegiate running back production of recent memory. Despite running only in the 4.65-second range in the 40-yard dash, Moss diced and bashed his way to 4,067 yards (5.7 YPC) and 38 touchdowns in 45 games. Moss' balance and ability to withstand contact are truly rare, lending more functional explosiveness than his track speed would lead someone to believe. He's actually a bit similar to Devin Singletary that way -- both were criticized for slowness despite immensely productive college careers -- though it's of course presumptuous to assume Moss will be as good as Singletary was last year. It's possible, though.