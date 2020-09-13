Moss rushed nine times for 11 yards and caught three of four targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jets.

Moss split the rushing work evenly with Devin Singletary (nine carries for 30 yards), but it was quarterback Josh Allen who paced Buffalo's ground game with 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Allen's power-running style will likely rob Moss of some short touchdowns, but the rookie was on the field when the Bills got in close and caught a four-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Neither running back was able to separate himself in this one, so expect Moss and Singletary to see a near-even split in touches against the Dolphins in Week 2.