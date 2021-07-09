Moss, who wasn't able to participate in minicamp following offseason ankle surgery, is expected to be ready for training camp and has been posting videos of his workouts on social media, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Moss's injury is definitely cause for concern for fantasy managers eyeing a roster spot for someone in the Buffalo backfield, especially given his limited NFL experience, but if he can return to full-go for training camp, those concerns would be mostly out the window. It's also anyone's guess as to whether Moss or Devin Singletary will provide the better value in 2021. Moss is a much bigger back than his teammate and has the ability to earn more between-the-tackle and goal-line runs, while Singletary has more experience, isn't coming off an injury, and has apparently used the offseason to get himself in fantastic shape while Moss has been busy rehabbing. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has even gone so far as to let the public know he'll have an eye on riding the hot hand on a game-to-game basis.