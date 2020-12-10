Moss, who had a costly fumble in Monday's win over the 49ers, only saw 11 offensive snaps. "The reason you didn't see him is because we can't put the ball on the turf like that and expect to win games," coach Sean McDermott told the Bills' official site.

Moss wasn't benched the entire game and ended up seeing further action in the fourth quarter, though the primetime game was clearly a struggle for him and he ended up with three carries for nine yards and one catch for five yards. McDermott isn't the type to permanently punish a promising player, so we'll consider this a lesson learned in what was the first terrible play of Moss's young career, one in which he didn't even get credited with a lost fumble, which went to quarterback Josh Allen. Still, Moss had a chance to wrest the starting job from a previously struggling Devin Singletary, but the latter seems to be firmly back on top after a couple of strong games.