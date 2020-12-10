Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Moss' limited use in Monday's win over the 49ers was mainly the result of his costly fumble early in the contest, Jourdon LaBarber of the Bills' official site reports. "The reason you didn't see [Moss] is because we can'tt put the ball on the turf like that and expect to win games," McDermott said.

Moss wasn't benched the entire game and ended up seeing further action in the fourth quarter, but he ended up with three carries for nine yards and one catch for five yards across his 11 snaps. McDermott isn't the type to permanently punish a promising player, so Moss should get more opportunities in the weeks to come, especially after he wasn't even credited with a lost fumble on the play in question (the turnover was attributed to quarterback Josh Allen.) Still, Moss had a chance to wrest the starting job from a previously struggling Devin Singletary, but the latter seems to be firmly back atop the depth chart after a couple of strong games.