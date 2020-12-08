Moss registered nine yards on three carries, adding one reception for five yards during Monday's 34-24 win against the 49ers. He also fumbled a handoff exchange on the Bills' one-yard line, resulting in a first-quarter giveaway.

Buffalo had its way through the air, as Josh Allen racked up 300-plus passing yards and four passing scores in a game for the fourth time this season. The ground attack didn't fare nearly as well, with the Bills accumulating just 3.0 yards per carry against San Francisco's ninth-ranked rush defense. Moss yielded the bulk of the work to Devin Singletary, who collected 61 yards over 18 carries while adding 22 yards as a pass catcher. The third-round rookie heads into a Week 14 matchup against Pittsburgh having averaged seven rush attempts per game over his past four appearances.