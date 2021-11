Moss is expected to be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Moss was a healthy scratch in the season opener but had suited up for each of the last nine games. However, he had a minimal role in last week's loss to the Colts and rushed three times for five yards while failing to secure his lone target. If Moss is ultimately inactive, Devin Singletary and Matt Breida should handle the majority of the rushing duties for Buffalo.