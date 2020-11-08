Moss carried nine times for 18 yards and a touchdown while catching both his targets for an additional 30 yards during Sunday's 44-34 win over the Seahawks.

Moss, who led the team in carries as Devin Singletary received just two, struggled to the tune of 2.0 yards per tote. He offset the lack of yardage a bit with a short rushing touchdown, giving him three in the last two games. It was also impressive to see Moss contribute with limited usage in the passing game as he notched a new career high in receiving yardage. The rookie clearly seems to be carving out a larger role in the offense and will look to do more with his carries next Sunday against the Cardinals.