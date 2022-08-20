Moss ran for 19 yards and two touchdowns on four carries in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday.

Moss was largely written off earlier in the offseason, especially following Buffalo's second-round selection of James Cook, but the former Utah star has seemingly done well for himself in training camp and preseason. Tentatively expected to establish himself as Buffalo's third runner behind Cook and Devin Singletary, Moss could especially carve out usage in short-yardage and passing-down situations. Consistency and volume don't figure to be his strong suit, however.