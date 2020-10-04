site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Zack Moss: Inactive for Week 4
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moss (toe) will not play in Sunday's game in Las Vegas.
This is a bit of a surprise after the rookie was able to practice on a limited basis all week. The backfield will belong to Devin Singletary for another week.
