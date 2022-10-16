site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Zack Moss: Inactive Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Moss is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
With Moss inactive, James Cook is slated to work behind Devin Singletary on Sunday, with Taiwan Jones in reserve. Moss's next chance to suit up will arrive in Week 8, with the Bills on bye next week.
