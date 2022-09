Moss rushed three times for 17 yards and didn't catch his only target in Monday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

Devin Singletary got most of the touches in Buffalo's backfield while this game was competitive, while rookie second-round pick James Cook was the primary option after Josh Allen took a seat for the fourth quarter. With the dominant Bills limiting Moss's role even in blowouts, he doesn't have much of a path to touches outside of a Singletary injury.