Moss rushed 13 times for 43 yards while failing to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 26-15 win over the Steelers.

Moss saw his workload jump back up to double-digit carries for the first time since his Week 8 explosion against the Patriots (14 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns). The 2020 third-round pick was less effective with the larger workload this time around, averaging just 3.3 yards per touch, but the Bills did end up getting the victory in the end. Head coach Sean McDermott enlightened the media that Moss' benching last week was indeed the result of his fumble early in the contest. Not only did the rookie get out of his coach's doghouse, but he also surpassed co-starter Devin Singletary in carries by significant margin (13 to seven). While the carry share could flip back in the latter's favor next week against Denver, it appears that both will be involved in the gameplan now that Moss has worked his way back into his coach's good graces.