Moss rushed 13 times for 81 yards while not being targeted in the passing game during Buffalo's 48-19 win over Denver on Saturday.

Devin Singletary stole Moss's thunder with a garbage-time 51-yard gallop late in the fourth quarter, but it was the rookie Moss who carried the mail most of the day, leading the team with the aforementioned 13 carries and doing most of the clock-grinding work in the second half with the Bills holding onto a big league. The one negative is that Moss had a few cracks at the end zone on the Bills' numerous scoring drives, but he was either stopped short or watched with the rest of his teammates as QB Josh Allen worked his magic and ran in for two scores on the ground.