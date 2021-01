Moss is slated to miss time due to the ankle injury he suffered during Saturday's 27-24 wild-card win over the Colts, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Prior to his departure early in the fourth quarter, Moss managed 47 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches, both of which ended up leading Bills running backs. There's worry from the team that he'll be out for the remainder of the playoffs, a scenario that would allow Devin Singletary to lead the backfield moving forward.